



The Mississippi Association of Supervisors recently held its fall regional meeting for the South Delta region in Greenville.

The Bolivar County Board of Supervisors, along with county administrator Will Hooker, was in attendance.

During the meeting, a number of things were discussed that has been affecting the county and state.

Director of Governmental Affairs at MS Association of Supervisors Steve Gray said one of the highlights of the meeting was the talk about infrastructure.

"The key thing right now is that we need a long-term transportation solution," Gray said.

"Our bridge situation is probably the most critical aspect of our infrastructure right now, and because of the current conditions, our federal government has come down with federal inspectors that are inspecting and closing bridges across the state," he added.

"There are bridges that have timber piling as part of the bridge structure, and you have 2,300 of those across the state and a number of those bridges are being closed off," said Gray.

In a Bolivar County Board of Supervisors board meeting held back in September, county engineer Bob Eley explained some of the bridges have safe capacities of three tons and some of those three-ton bridges with weak timber piling were given a lower capacity rate by the FHA.

Supervisor James McBride said the supervisors were made aware that consultants from the Federal Highway Association were inspecting the county bridges but he could not release any information about what bridges will be closing in the county until the inspection was finished.

Gray said the federal government is re-inspecting the bridges with timber piling because one of the main concerns was that some of the bridges were deemed low in weight.

"We were in the Delta at that meeting, and I don't think there's a more agriculture driven region in the state than the Delta," Gray said.

"You have farmers trying to get their products in and out, and bridges are closed, and even with school buses, you have to look at the rerouting aspect of it, and it's more costly, it's not cost efficient, and even with an everyday driver, they're going to have to find an alternative route."

McBride said the state legislature talked about funding the appropriate money for bridges and roads.

"Everyone was in agreement that the funding will come from multiple sources," McBride said.

Gray said the state is at a critical point in terms of infrastructure funding as well and there has been no new funding for the Local System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program during the last legislative session.

The program is what provides funding for deficient bridges maintained by counties or municipalities excluding bridges on the State Aid System.

"We are putting ourselves behind states, such as Tennessee, which has already passed a tax increase to pass infrastructure, and the longer we wait, the more expensive it becomes," said Gray.

Gray explained that the bridges are being maintained with ad valorem taxes.

"The ad valorem taxes can only do so much, and local county governments can raise mileage, but it's not even feasible to raise it even if you could max it out, so we need help. We need help from the state and we need help from the Feds," said Gray.

"It gets worst because if nothing is never done, those conditions are going to worsen," said Gray.

Gray said another thing discussed was the procurement law for government entities that will be effective on Jan. 1.

"There was an update in the law that dealt with reversed auctions, and we are the first state in the nation to mandate reversed auction to be utilized as a primary," said Gray.

"The way the procurement law works is when you make a purchase that is above $50,000, you have to advertise for bids."

The law was designed to purchase goods, services or constructions on behalf of a type of government agency.

Gray said there would be much more discussion on infrastructure funding during the during the legislative sessions in the new year.

"We have a philosophical issue here in our state, and the question becomes, what are we willing to do to fix this problem? Because it's only going to worsen, and if you look at what it costs, what's it's going to cost people every day to maintain their vehicles, you can cut back on a lot of that a save money in your pocket by addressing this problem at hand," said Gray.