



The holidays are often seen as time of joy and happiness for all involved. Yet it can also trigger high levels of stress and depression as well as bad eating habits.

According to Patricia Heflin, Onsite Wellness Coach and Registered Dietitian with ActiveHealth Management, there are several factors that cause high levels of stress and bad eating habits.

Holiday Spending

Heflin said one of the main causes of stress during the holidays relates to spending.

"Many of us are guilty of over-spending or failing to plan for additional expenses during the holidays. Tips to better manage holiday finances include: planning ahead, making a list of expenses, sticking to your budget, staying within your financial means, making homemade gifts or cards, and taking advantage of sales during the year as well as post-holiday sales," said Heflin.

Sleep Deprivation

"Sleep is a big deal during the holidays and we can get less of it because we're busier and that tends to intensify stress," said Heflin.

She added lack of sleep increased the chances of holiday weight gain and can disrupt a fitness routine.

Heflin suggested maintaining a normal sleep routine and reducing ones intake of alcohol and caffeine.

“Caffeine is a stimulant and it will keep you awake. I would recommend avoiding it at least four hours before going to bed. Alcohol is a depressant, many people think it will make you fall asleep but once it starts to metabolize in your body it can also cause discomfort while sleeping," said Heflin.

"I recommend folks stay hydrated by drinking water. Staying in a good hydrated status can keep your stress levels down."

Holiday Stress Effects Women More

Heflin said women are more likely to report an increase of stress during the holiday season.

Heflin added women have a harder time relaxing during the holidays because of added tasks such as cooking and shopping, and are more likely to fall into bad habits to manage their stress, like comfort eating.

"Many of us use food as a comfort during stress and busy times. There is more do during the holiday seasons due to overwhelming schedules, an influx of celebrations and activities, and less time devoted to self-care," said Heflin.

Heflin suggested one become aware of what they eating and make small changes to beat the temptation.

"Creating a meal plan is one of the best ways to control your diet during this time of year. Make sure to choice healthy options and are prioritizing smaller portion sizes rather of large one," said Heflin.

Exercise

A lack of physical activity can also lead to bad eating habits during the holidays.

"Physical activity will relieve stress. Practice mindfulness instead of letting ones mind worry.”

Seeking Help

Heflin said one of the best ways to manage stress and depression is to acknowledge one's feelings.

"Realize it O.K. to feel sadness and grief. If you feel isolated, seek out help from religious and other social events. Tell family members how you feel.

"If you are still feeling overwhelmed or emotionally stressed beyond a reasonable amount of time than seek the assistance of a professional or licensed counselor,” she said.