The holiday season has arrived and each year many women have difficulty finding the perfect holiday outfit on a budget whether it is to wear to an office party, out to dinner or something casual with family and friends.

Professor of Family Consumer Science at Delta State University Dr. Janice Haynes said the holidays are about looking and feeling your best.

"Wear what is most flattering on you, makes you happy, and works with other things in your wardrobe," said Haynes.

She shared a few holiday fashion tips, how to shop on a budget and where to find the perfect holiday outfits.

Haynes said some of her fashion favorites for the holiday season include: garments with glimmer and shine, sculptured earrings, jewel-toned velvet boots or over-the-knee boots, dark florals and an asymmetrical blouse.

Haynes mentioned the pieces listed above could be found anywhere on a budget and also worn anytime during the year.

"A true budget fashionista is strategic about the pieces she wears," Haynes explained, adding, "She dresses for herself and does not necessarily require a wardrobe full of expensive labels."

Haynes said all shoppers with restricted budgets should follow the 70/30 rule: 70 percent of a closet should be classic pieces and 30 percent should be trendy pieces.

"Spend less on very trendy pieces," said Haynes. "Very trendy pieces can be fun but very short-lived."

A few other tips Haynes gave were to join a store's loyalty program if it is offered and free.

Haynes said, "You'll often get birthday or holiday discounts plus early access to sales."

She suggested every shopper should consider shopping at local boutiques and other stores in the community.

Haynes said, "Shopping local keeps the dollars in your community."

She said shoppers could also find quality items in consignment shops and thrift stores in the community.

"Check items for quality and fit," she suggested.

"There are also online venues such as poshmark.com, thredUP.com, swap.com, and goodwillncw.org. Some thrift stores are for-profit and some are charity organizations. You can also join community resale shops on Facebook."

She said other tips to consider while shopping is to be particular about the clothing items being purchased and to ask questions before taking items to the register.

Haynes said, "Ask yourself, 'Does it go with other pieces you have?' You want something that you can wear multiple times.

"Think in terms of cost per wear," she added.

One last tip Haynes gave was to avoid shopping in a hurry and to "allow yourself time and space to shop.

"You are seeking quality pieces you love and will wear often. The price needs to be within your budget," Haynes said.

She said to check coupon sites such as RetailMeNot to see if there are discount codes before making a purchase.

"The holiday season is a great time for stores to offer special discounts. Carefully review the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and all those before and after to find your best holiday fashion values."

Haynes said although she did not list her favorite fashion items for men, the same shopping tips apply for men as well.

"Have fun and buy something you love and want to wear again and again," said Haynes.