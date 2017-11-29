Recently, Bolivar County Supervisor Preston Billings informed the board about an issue regarding an access road in Shelby.

The road, which is in need of repair, is located off of Miss. Highway 32 East in Shelby and leads to Shelby's Health and Rehabilitation Center.

At the recent Shelby Board of Aldermen meeting Billings said when Pafford EMS is going to the nursing home, the drivers have a hard time with the road and have to take an alternative route through a residential area, which causes a delay.

Shelby Mayor Peggy Mengarelli said she and city aldermen had sent a letter of easement to Eley-Barkley Engineering for repairs of the road.

However the board of supervisors said a letter needs to be sent to them instead.

Billings asked county engineer Bob Eley if he had been contacted about the road and Eley said he had not.

Engineer Josh McPherson said he did receive a call asking about information on the road.

Billings also asked road manager James Pritchett and assistant road manager Lee Chatman if they had received correspondence from Shelby requesting assistance on the access road and both responded no.

Billings said he explained to the Shelby board the steps needed to get the road repaired and that they would have to send a letter to the supervisors first.

Board attorney Ellis Turnage suggested Billings should talk with Shelby’s attorney Arthur Calderon.

"The attorney was there but I think they were saying they were waiting for something from Mr. Eley's office and Mr. Eley's office can't move until they (the board) get the request from the city," said Billings.

Turnage said, "The city of Shelby wants this board to take some official action and so in order to do that and for this board to consider it, they need to initiate the process so that we can evaluate if it's legal because we haven't gotten anything in writing from them about that."

Billings assured the supervisors they would be receiving a letter from the city soon.

Supervisor Donny Whitten said the north end of Cedar Road that goes into McKnight Road in Cleveland is also in need of repair.

Whitten asked Pritchett if he could go and take a look at it because a lot of traffic has been detouring because of Crosby Road construction.

"Something really needs to be done before winter," Whitten said.