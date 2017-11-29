When it comes to the arts, Charles Coleman is easily a jack-of-all-trades.

As a graduate of Delta State University, Coleman majored in journalism and dabbled in photography and video production, acting and play writing.

As artist-in-residence at Delta Arts Alliance, Coleman works with youth organizations such as the Rosedale Freedom Project and Delta Hands for Hope in Shaw as a video production instructor.

In his spare time, he is the project manager for the Cleveland Yearbook, which is a community project comprised of photos and oral interviews from residents.

“The Cleveland Yearbook is basically a community platform that allows the community to share their own stories and shed light on Cleveland from their points of view, rather than from a big media perspective,” said Coleman.

The idea for the project came about during a pivotal time for both Coleman and Cleveland.

“This was a time when the consolidation was just heating up and the journalism program was ending at Delta State,” explained Coleman. “Joaquin Alvarado, the former CEO of the Center of Investigative Reporting, and some of his colleagues came down and met with some of the journalism students.”

Alvarado and his team spent three days in the area.

“I remember waking up at 5 a.m. to take sunrise shots. Getting myself ready to take photographs and learning to work with light, angles and symmetry,” said Coleman.

“Before they left, they wanted to create a project with us. I proposed it to Rori E. Herbison, DAA Executive Director.

“I said, ‘Hey, I would like you to meet these people who we are trying to do this project.’ I didn’t know how to ask her at first, but she of course said yes.”

Coleman and Herbison decided on “Cleveland Yearbook” as the title of the project, yet Coleman said he didn’t know what the project would encompass at first.

“I knew I didn’t want to focus only on the school consolidation. I also wanted to focus on the community itself because I felt that the community needed more engagement.”

As time progressed, Emily Jones, University Archivist at DSU, heard about the project and wanted to help out.

“Emily wanted to sponsor the Cleveland Yearbook because she it was a great idea and wanted to see this yearbook come to life.”

Jones allowed Coleman to use the Charles W. Capps, Jr. Archives and Museum at DSU to transcribe his oral interviews and tells him of people she thinks he should interview.

Once the Cleveland Yearbook is finished, it will be housed at DSU’s Archives, along with the oral interviews.

“It’s been fun working with Emily, she is great at what she does, and her love of oral history shines through. She has been a supporter since day one, so I’m proud to work with her.”

Over the course of the project, Coleman has interviewed about a 150 people, comprised of local business owners, churchgoers and students.

Although a majority of the responses to the project have been positive, Coleman said it has also met with skepticism.

“Some people were under the impression that since the Center for Investigative Reporting is sponsoring this project, they are the ones controlling the narrative but that’s not the case. I was born and raised in Cleveland. I am a graduate of the Cleveland School District and Delta State. I know this area.

“I don’t hear that much criticism anymore, especially since we’ve created this after school program with the Delta Arts Alliance and students at Cleveland Central High School.”

Coleman called the group of students “The Central Crew,” comprised of Ava Lubin, Holly Stanley, Macy Robinson, and Charlie Virden.

“I am proud of the work so far. They have been interviewing their classmates and teachers and I give them the freedom to express how they feel about Cleveland and projects they want to incorporate.

“So I'm not worried about people who are saying it’s a projected created by outsiders because the people involved come from inside the community,” said Coleman. “If we don’t have the people telling their own stories, then it wouldn’t work.”

Coleman and the students meet every Thursday at the Delta Arts Alliance to discuss their progress and the group is preparing for its Purple Christmas event at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.

The showcase will feature portraits and oral interviews conducted by the students. There will also be a photo booth for guests to take portraits and share their stories.

“I want to let the students tackle this yearbook as their own just like it was passed down to me, now it may duty to pass that torch along and keep it moving. That’s how the Cleveland Yearbook will last.”