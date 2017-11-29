Kindergarten students from Parks Elementary and Nailor Elementary were asked what they wanted for Christmas.

Many asked for traditional toys but a few had more unique gifts in mind.

A group of 10 students from Nailor were scattered around room with their little hands excitedly waving in the air, waiting to be called on.

Amerie Gaston was the first and with a toothless smile, she asked for a cell phone and a stuffed tiger.

Jacob Harper was nervous and it took him awhile to answer. First he repeated what Amerie had said but with a little encouragement, he belted out that he wanted the new Spiderman game on PS4.

Lonnie Seymour was all smiles when he asked for a PS4 console.

Unlike the rest, Brooklyn Laws had multiple items on her Christmas list.

"I want a computer, a PS4 and a parachute," she said with a boost of energy.

When asked what she would do with a parachute, she answered, "I want one so I can fly in the air."

Richie Moore said he wanted a Superman PS4 game and Trenton House wanted the Madden NFL 18 game for PS4.

Kaiden Scott wanted an iPad, while Faith Harp asked Santa for a bike.

"I want a Baby Alive Doll," asked Rhagan Latham.

Hailey Simmons with her pigtails bouncing said she didn’t want any of that other stuff she wanted a four-wheeler.

Six students from Park Elementary were also asked to share their Christmas gift wishes.

Gathered around a table, you could see them pondering this very important question, which no doubt Santa Claus would be listening to.

Jamie Staple said she wanted a stuffed puppy.

Alex Camacho, who said he wants to be a fireman when he grows up, wanted an action figure Play Mobile Fire Rescue Station.

“Can I have a Barbie doll for Christmas?” Arianna Horton asked excitedly.

Joshua Lewis is a big fan of action figures and said he wants a Captain America action figure because he’s his favorite superhero.

Ashlynn Hays and Farah Hopper are both fans of the movie “Frozen.”

Hays wants an Elsa doll, while Hopper wants an Anna doll.

"That way we can share our dolls with each other," said Hays.