



Dr. Adam Johanson, director of the Wiley Planetarium at Delta State University, has two planetarium events left before he closes for the year.

On Thursday, the planetarium will feature the film "Ice Worlds" at 6 p.m., narrated by actress Emily Watson.

Johanson said the film talks about how ice plays a role within our planet, as well as the solar system.

The presentation would take attendees to the cold and icy Arctic and Antarctic, as well as explore the existence of ice on the moon and other planets.

Johanson said, "It would be great for people to be able to expand their horizons and be able to learn a little more about the solar system and about our planet.

"Usually we think of ice as something that shows up in the wintertime but ice is very common in the solar system. This teaches us a lot about the solar system and about how the amount of ice on our planet affects our climate," said Johanson.

"Throughout our history we have had ice covering our planet. The amount of ice changes and will change in the future."

The last event for the year will be "Star of Bethlehem" on Dec. 8.

Attendees will get a chance to see what the sky looked like during the birth of Jesus, more than 2,000 years ago.

"We will talk about new stars that have been recorded throughout history and look for possible symbolism that could be seen in the sky, which might have caused the wise men to believe something significance was happening," he said.

Since the planetarium reopened in October 2016, Johanson has served as the director and made it his goal to host frequent events.

Prior to last year, the planetarium was under a four- year renovation.

"We try to have a weekly show for the public during the fall and spring semesters. We've just been trying to teach science and astronomy to students and the public and that's what we want to see happened," he said.

For more information about future planetarium shows, visit deltastate.edu/planetarium.edu or by following Wiley Planetarium on Facebook.