



In honor of World AIDS Day on Friday, Delta Health Center announced it was recently awarded a $150,000 grant from Ryan White Capacity Development Program to help the center address HIV/AIDS in the communities it serves.

According to Robin Boyles, director of programing planning and development at DHC, the center will collaborate with the Mississippi AIDS Education Training Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health to provide training for all of its healthcare providers and staff for a year.

The training will include HIV 101 classes with instructors from the Mississippi AIDs Education Training Center for all staff members.

According to Mauda L. Monger, health education director for the Mississippi AIDS Education Training Center, HIV 101 offers specialized training for providers on the care and management of HIV.

"HIV 101 gives healthcare providers a overview of HIV both nationally and in Mississippi," Monger said. "We will also discuss the importance of routine screening in all health care settings as recommended by the 2016 Center for Disease Control recommendations, as well as the 2012 United States Preventive Health.

"We talk about diagnosis and treatment of HIV.'What is the procedure for diagnosing a person and providing treatment? We also focus on treatment as prevention and the importance of getting a low viral load, which is the amount of virus in the body," she said.

Monger added the class also discusses ways of reducing social stigmas about HIV screenings and treatments, which Boyles said is one of DHC's goals.

Boyles said, "In addition to positioning ourselves as a healthcare provider to be able to serve those living with HIV, we hope to engage our community partners including the faith-based community to help to address and reduce the stigma and misperceptions surrounding HIV that prevent people from getting tested.

"We know that the earlier we can test and diagnose someone with HIV, get them into care and suppress their viral load, the greater the chances for positive health outcomes for them as well as preventing the spread of the HIV infection."

Monger added, "There are about 48 percent of people infected with HIV not in care in the state. There's a large population of people who are not receiving healthcare treatment. We welcome anyone who is providing care, specifically testing, prep and treatment. We can eliminate this disease in Mississippi, if we just did routine screenings, and way too often that isn't done. "

The grant is an arm of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part C, which provides funding to local community-based organizations to support outpatient ambulatory health service and support services through Early Intervention Services program grants.