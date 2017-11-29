Entrepreneur Taliah Brown-McCoy of Cleveland is bringing all of the businesswomen an opportunity to showcase their businesses for the first Business Women's Holiday Expo.

The holiday expo will be held at Delta State University Coliseum on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The purpose of the expo is to bring businesswomen together from different niches to showcase their businesses and network.

McCoy who hosted her first Business Women Expo in March at the United Family Life Center, said she is hoping her holiday expo is even bigger this time around.

She said the coliseum is a better choice because it will give the attendees and vendors a larger space to shop and promote their businesses.

"We just want to allow more businesswomen to participate this time," said McCoy.

With over 200 attendees at her first expo, McCoy said she is expecting over 400 this time around.

"We just want to allow women entrepreneurs to showcase their business by giving them the opportunity to launch their business or grow their business.

"It will also give the women an opportunity to grow new customers."

Business owners April Corbett and Yolanda Stewart of Cleveland will also host the expo alongside McCoy.

Corbett and Stewart helped organized the last expo, and McCoy said they are more excited than ever for the upcoming expo.

McCoy said she expects over 80 vendors from Mississippi and a few other areas to come and showcase their products and services.

There will be plenty of giveaways and door prizes, informational sessions and tips on how to start and grow a business.

Vendor registration fee is $50 due by Friday.

The admission fee to the expo is $5 for attendees and $3 if bring a canned good or non-perishable item.

A portion of the registration fee and the canned goods will be donated to Helping Hands of Cleveland-Bolivar County.

"The attendees can expect to be able to shop with business owners to get last minute Christmas gifts," said McCoy.

"I just want everyone to come out and enjoy our holiday business expo. This is not only for women in business but for the women who want to start their own business."

For more information, McCoy can be contacted at 662-402-3870 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .