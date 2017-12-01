June Fletcher

Fifty years is a long time for anything but for Clevelander June Fletcher is has been a time dedicated to an organization and to the mission of giving back to her.

Recently, Fletcher was honored for 50 years of membership in the EPHFIC Woman's Club of Cleveland.

"I don't think there's a job in the club that I haven't had in those 50 years. I've been president, treasurer and secretary. I was even district president for a term," said Fletcher, who joined the club in October.

When Fletcher served as president from 1970 to 1971, she remembered being approached by a company that published cookbooks as a money making project.

"I talked to the treasurer about the cookbook, and she said, 'Yes, that sounds good.' So we signed our name on the dotted line and the woman says 'Know this, you can not cancel this contract,' and then when we got to thinking about it, we had not even asked the club members if they were interested," she said with a laugh.

"We had signed them up for something they had no idea of. So luckily the treasurer's husband was a lawyer and we got him to write a letter to say that we were not authorized to sign that contract."

Fletcher continued in laughter, "And we did get out of it."

When she served as district president in 1973, she said the position came unexpectedly.

"It just kind of fell in my lap. I had been asked if they could nominate me for third vice president in the district and I was told, 'You won't have to do anything.'

“Those famous last words.

“So I became third vice president. The second vice president resigned. The first vice president resigned. So that left me as the president."

Fletcher said she remembered the previous district president driving from Batesville to Cleveland one Saturday morning to bring her a huge binder full of presidential information.

"Here I am, now district president with a 5-month-old baby and she came and dumped it all in my lap," said Fletcher.

"We were having our state convention in our district in Greenwood that I was somewhat responsible for, so I had a good friend who took both my children under her wing."

Fletcher married Jack Fletcher in 1967, four months before joining the woman's club and they have two children John Fletcher and Jill Fletcher Mahaffey and five grandchildren.

Fletcher was born in Sledge and moved to Cleveland when she began her studies at Delta State University where she received her degree in home economics.

She was a home economist for Mississippi Power and Light Company, now Entergy.

"I was a home economist for 10 years there. I stayed at home while my children were little for 10 years, and I've been working in this shop since 1981.”

Fletcher began working at Nancy's Cotton Row Frame Shop in 1981 and became the owner in 1991.

In addition to all her other activities, she also repaired and dressed dolls for about 20 years.

"I repaired so many dolls, but I had a lot of fun. They called me the doll doctor or the doll lady.”

Fletcher recently celebrated her 80th birthday and 50th wedding anniversary with family in Hot Springs, AR, over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"So my family honored us and it certainly was nice. I was queen for four days. They wouldn't let me in the kitchen for anything except to put some food on my plate.

"I'm 80 and I'm still enjoying what I'm doing," said Fletcher.

"By being a member I am exposed to a lot of ideas and new things that would not have contact with at all if I were not in the club."

Fletcher is also a member of First United Methodist Church where she has been singing in the choir for 58 years. She teaches Sunday school and has been teaching Sunday morning music to little children for over 40 years.

"I've enjoyed every moment of it," Fletcher said. “I love working with the kids at my church.”

EPHFIC Woman's Club started as the Junior Woman's Club of Cleveland, founded April 19, 1956.

In 1966, the club's name was officially and EPHFIC is an acronym for education, public issues, home life, fine arts, international outreach and conservation.

"We do a lot of special projects in the EPHFIC Woman's Club under those six committees," said Fletcher.