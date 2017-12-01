Landscape of downtown Cleveland changing Featured
Downtown Cleveland will have a new look for the New Year as several buildings along Cotton Row Avenue are being torn down to make way for a new hotel.
The Statesman Hotel will replace these buildings with 90 guest rooms in the heart of the city.
The new construction is estimated to be a $14.3 million investment with $4.7 million in revenue guaranteed. Pedestrians, shoppers and visitors should use caution when near the construction.