Landscape of downtown Cleveland changing Featured

IMG 4149The front of the demolition for the new hotel.

Downtown Cleveland will have a new look for the New Year as several buildings along Cotton Row Avenue are being torn down to make way for a new hotel.

The Statesman Hotel will replace these buildings with 90 guest rooms in the heart of the city.

The new construction is estimated to be a $14.3 million investment with $4.7 million in revenue guaranteed. Pedestrians, shoppers and visitors should use caution when near the construction.

Denise Strub

