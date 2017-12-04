Gallup's November update of Americans' 2017 holiday spending shows shoppers plan to spend an average of $862 on Christmas gifts this year, which is higher than last year.

Linda Stringfellow, director of the AmeriCorps*VISTA program and Center for Community and Economic Development at Delta State University, said the holiday season tends to excite people due to prospects of food, family and gifts.

Stringfellow said the most important thing consumers can do to manage spending is to create a budget with a spending limit.

"Creating a budget is essential to life. Every aspect of our life should have boundaries and we should learn to operate within those boundaries. Money has rules and laws. One of the main rules is let your money work for you instead of you working for your money," said Stringfellow.

When it comes to money and the holidays follow these rules: give a gift to help with a need; if all needs are covered give a gift of what╒s really wanted; spending time, showing love, and making joyous moments does not require money but it does require you being involved.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are often viewed as the best time to find items at their lowest prices but that may not actually be the case.

Stringfellow said these sales can be good depending on certain items, but they also encourage impulse purchasing.

"If shoppers plan early and make a list of the gifts they intend to purchase, it's better to shop throughout the year when stores have semi-annual sales, annual markdowns, and when items are out of season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday give off the mental and emotional signal to start shopping because Christmas is almost a month away."

If one is shopping online, Stringfellow suggested people use websites with discount codes and coupons.

"I use RetailMeNot, as well as searching for coupon codes for any store I may purchase items. Almost every store has some type of discount code. Some people prefer not to use online coupons because it can become time consuming. The question we present is 'What's more valuable your time or your money?'"

In addition, Stringfellow said people try Secret Santa, which usually has a spending limit.

"I've participated in Secret Santa at work, in clubs and organizations, and even with friends on Facebook," Stringfellow said. "I love it because the gifts are more diverse and people tend to respect the spending limit. It's amazing what people will find within the agreed budget.

"In the groups I've participated with, we would agree on a limit and make a wish list of three to five items we honestly want. The budget limit makes it easy on everyone's pocket and the wish list helps you get exactly what you want."

In terms of saving money on food and decorations, families have opted to have potlucks, where the responsibility of cooking Christmas dinner is divided among attendees, and make homemade ornaments.

Stringfellow said, "Growing up we rarely spent money on decorations. The tree was a live tree someone would cut for us and the decorations were handcrafted. (My family would string) popcorn, make chain garland from construction paper, and ornaments from string, paste or balloons with glitter.

"We were on a limited income but didn't know it. Making the decorations were more about us creating the look we wanted for the tree and the front room. We used what was available and it was beautiful.

"Friends, family, co-workers, etc. can make this fun, entertaining, and a memorable time for Christmas and any other occasion. You can really see the creative side of people when doing this.

"(I've) noticed a trend over the past couple of years in family gatherings for the holidays. From the comments (I've heard), many love to get together.

"This concept does ease the pressure of spending and it creates an opportunity for the gathering to be a team or family."