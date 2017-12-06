

The Cleveland-Bolivar Chamber of Commerce held an open house Tuesday to reveal the newly renovated building and to honor the donors who sponsored the 50 Nights of Lights decorations.

Beck Nowell, chair of the holiday decoration committee, thanked the other members of the committee and volunteers who helped with the decorations.

"It took a lot of teamwork and the whole community came together. It was a true community effort," said Nowell.

Everyone who donated received a framed picture of the decoration they purchased to take home.

"We just wanted to honor (the donors), and to say we appreciate your support and thank you for being here," said Nowell.

In addition, tours of the newly renovated building were given.

According to Kelli Carr, tourist director at the chamber, the staff moved into building in June 2016.

Before, the building was headquarters to the Bolivar County Literacy Council.

“Now it's completely functional for us to have larger meetings and as a staff,” she said.

On north side of the building, an entrance way was added, which gives the chamber staff an entrance to a secondary boardroom and their offices.

According to Carr, the other employees initially had to walk through her office in order to get to theirs offices.

Carr added that the walls have been painted a sedate gray color, which has a teal undertone.

"The walls were a dark, muddy color, so when (executive director) Judson Thigpen asked what colored we wanted to paint the walls; I said sedate gray because it would work with every room in your house," said Carr.

Throughout the building railroad memorabilia is on the walls.

Carr added that new brochure racks have been added in the visitor's area of the building, along with free Wi-Fi.

On the outside of the building, signage has been added that read welcome.

"Because we are in the historic depot in Cleveland, we were able to do some renovations to the outside. We want the chamber to be a place where we have information for only for Cleveland but for Delta area and the state and a lot of the funding went into getting brochure racks and make it a welcome space,” said Carr.

"It's a great time to celebrate the chamber and to celebrate our members because with them the chamber would cease to exist. It great to bring everybody together and to have them see a lot of the things that have been done here," said Carr.