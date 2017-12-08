

The Cleveland Board of Aldermen wants to hear what the people want after a lengthy discussion Tuesday concerning the baseball field at the intersection of White Street and Pearl Avenue.

Years ago, Clarence Chapman gifted the area to the city, dedicating the park and creating a ball field for neighborhood children.

However, according to city attorney Jamie Jacks, “Their intention was to deed it. I sent the deed to our engineer at the time and he said he’d look into it. I remember speaking to (park commission director) Stephen Glorioso and he said I don’t know if we want to keep up with this facility but we never went the next step and filed the deed. But now they want to use it as a development.”

Community Development Director Brett Moorman said, “They do own it. They gave it to the city but we didn’t file the deed to acquire it so we don’t own it.”

Stuart Povall, an architect with Turner Consulting, said the goal is to rezone the area to residential so that it matches the neighborhood around it to prepare for a future development.

However, there are no concrete plans for development yet.

Alderman Maurice Smith said, “His original intention was to give it to us and we dropped the ball somewhere along the line.”

Jacks said, “And this came to be when Mr. Chapman wanted to deed it back to him and we realized we didn’t have it to deed it back.”

Smith and Alderman Ted Campbell said the city would rather have the park than build houses there.

Alderman Gary Gainspoletti said, “My concern is, they don’t play T-ball here but around 6 weeks out of the year, so what’s more valuable to that part of the community?”

Smith said, “They use it year round because they play football and practice. That’s the only park large enough for them to do that. I have no problem if we can assure we’ll put a facility down there for those kids. I really have a problem with a person we’ve done business with give us something and then ask for it back.”

Cleveland Mayor Billy Nowell said, “I think they thought it was being unused.”

Alderman Robert Sanders said he wanted the board to take a moment to have a discussion about the area.

“Since you (Stuart Povall) said there’s not going to be anything done, we’ve got time to think about this. I don’t know if we’ve got another area like this so we might as well put some dialogue to this.”

Stuart Povall said, “The question I would ask, could the use of this park continue even with rezoning? Rezoning from governmental to residential, let’s say we do come to the agreement, would rezoning hurt that process down the road?”

Smith said, “The ultimate issue is who is going to own the property.”

Jacks explained the zoning is just to start the advertising process, which would come back to a hearing in January and at which time the board could hear from the community.

Alderman Paul Janoush said, “We could hear from the community as to if they want a park or they want houses.”

Smith asked, “Who owns the property? Can we still file the deed if we want to?”

Jacks answered, “That’s a matter of contract interpretation. The offer was made to gift the property to the city.”

“He did it in the spirit of good faith,” said Nowell.

Smith disagreed with Chapman’s decision to ask for the property back.

“They were looking for lots and we assisted in giving them vacant lots to build houses on and to come back and say they want it back,” he said in regards to the housing development there.

“I think you’re taking it totally wrong,” said Nowell.

Stuart Povall said, “It’s not that we want to take it back. He understands there’s a need and a want and he wants to do more. The question was is this ball field being used and if not we’d be interested in taking it back. It was not a we want to take it back.”

“It was in the spirit of good faith,” said Nowell.

Stuart Povall said, “When I look at a community, I see these zonings and how it’s used. To make it a residential with the greater area matching the zoning it would make sense to make it a residential zoning.”

Both Aldermen Janoush and Gainspoletti said they wanted to allow the people of the neighborhood to make the decision about whether or not they wanted the ball field or potential housing.

Janoush said, “Let’s put the rezoning notice up and let the people to decide. It’s their home not ours. Let them decide if they want to keep the ball park.”

Campbell said, “That ball park has been there over 50 years.”

Janoush said, “Let them decide. It’s not my neighborhood. It’s not your neighborhood.”

“I beg to differ. It’s my neighborhood. I grew up there. I still go back to the thing. Are we committed to build another park for kids to play at? There’s some places at turntable to build back there,” said Smith.

Janoush motioned to deny the rezoning and to ask what the people wanted to do with the area.

With Janoush, Gainspoletti, and Alderman Danny Abraham voting yes, there was a tie with Sanders, Campbell, and Smith voting no.

Alderman Kirkham Povall recused himself due to Stuart Povall being his nephew.

With the tie, the mayor voted.

“I say let the people vote on what they want,” said Nowell. The motion passed.