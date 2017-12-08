

MOUND BAYOU – Mayor Eulah Peterson had to break a tie vote at Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting concerning the hiring of new city attorney.

Peterson said it was her job to make the recommendation and though not all aldermen were present, there was a quorum.

"I have reviewed the applicants that we've had and I want to come back to you with the same recommendation as I feel that Melvin Miller has had prior experience with city government as well as county government and provides us with what I feel is the best credentials as we try to choose a city attorney.

"So my recommendation is again that we look to Melvin Miller to serve us for this year as our city attorney," said Peterson.

Aldermen Olanda Morton and Derek Bell were against voting as not all members were present.

Morton said, "We went through the trouble of paying for advertisements of all these different attorneys and you have the same recommendation and you haven't even looked at the other attorneys or anything."

Peterson explained she had reviewed the resumes of the other applicants but concluded that Miller provided the city board with the right experiences to be the attorney.

"He would be the right person out of those applicants and that was my reasoning for continuing making that recommendation," Peterson said.

Morton asked Peterson why the board wasn't included in the decision-making process of choosing an attorney.

Peterson said the mayor is who makes the recommendation.

"I make the recommendation to the board. On a day-to-day basis, on behalf of the city, the mayor is going to be the person interacting with the attorney," said Peterson.

"This is a new lesson learned for me and so that we are all knowledgeable of this, an attorney is not appointed for a four-year term. That person is appointed for one-year and then we appoint else each subsequent year of the four-year term.

"We will work with Melvin Miller for one year as our city attorney," Peterson said.

During the public comments, one concerned citizen asked the mayor about the city sewer system project that consists of replacing seven sewer pump stations.

In July, Mound Bayou received a Community Development Block Grant of $450,000 from the Mississippi Development Authority to clean the city's sewer system.

The 90-day project was scheduled to begin on Sept. 1.

Peterson said as of Nov. 20, the project was 38 percent complete and two of the sewer pumps are now operating.

Peterson said a public hearing would be held Dec. 20 at city hall relating to the sewer project.