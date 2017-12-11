Teachers, fellow students and resident were at the opening of the Purple Christmas Showcase Friday. Students from Cleveland Central High School curated the event, which featured photos and biographies of some of the people they interviewed for the Cleveland Yearbook.



Cleveland Central High School students presented their Purple Christmas Showcase, a gallery featuring their work with the Cleveland Yearbook Friday at the Delta Art Alliance.

Students involved were of Ava Lubin, Macy Robinson, Holly Stanley and Charles Virden and Cleveland Yearbook Project Manager was Charles Coleman.

Since September, the students have worked with Coleman to gather oral interviews for the Cleveland Yearbook project.

According to Coleman, the yearbook is a community-based platform comprised of photos and the perspectives of residents.

In three months, the team of students has interviewed fellow peers, teachers, and various local residents and business owners.

Some of the interviewees include photographer William Powell, high school student Jorge Flores, business owner Hailey Huerta Kelly and teacher Jeanne Miller.

Emily Jones, University Archivist at Delta State University, said, "I love what Charles is doing with the students. He's getting them excited about their local history and culture. It is exciting to get them plugged in at this age."

The students each picked three of their oral interviews and wrote a biography to go along with a picture of the interviewee.

The gallery also featured photos from the new high school's first homecoming.

There was also a display wall, which featured quotes from some of the people interviewed for the yearbook.

"The bios are on (the interviewee's) life and their view of Cleveland and how they feel the town is going," said Robinson.

"What I've taken away from this project is that Cleveland is a town that loves it members. It's a place where there are a lot of different cultures.

"I think Cleveland is growing in a positive direction. The young people are rallying and are trying to bring more growth for (the next generation) to prosper here," she said.

The display will be up until Wednesday.

For more information call Delta Arts Alliance at 662-843-3344.