

County Engineer Robert Eley said construction on Crosby Road would resume soon.

Work on the road stopped in November due to improper lying of asphalt.

Eley, said contractors Riverside Construction, brought in Walter's Construction as subcontractor to pave the road and the subcontractors had issues meeting the proper density level with the 19.5 mm asphalt mixed they used to pave the road.

Eley said a representative from the Mississippi Department of Transportation took samples of the asphalt to determine the density level.

He said anything below a density level of 91 percent had to be removed and replaced.

Eley said roughly 35 to 40 percent of the road had been paved when the project was shut down.

"In order to try to minimized the amount of removal, we did additional tests and started pulling samples in intervals of 50 feet from the original test to determine if the density levels were low in those areas as well," said Eley.

He said it took two weeks of additional test to determine that roughly 136 tons of asphalt had to be removed.

Eley added that the subcontractor wanted to replace the 19.5 mm asphalt mix with 12 mm mix for better results, which required additional funds.

He said it is the responsibility of contractor to come up with the additional funds for the asphalt mix.

According to Eley, the subcontractor complained that he could not afford the additional funds to complete the construction and it asked for a supplemental agreement to establish a price to pull up the existing asphalt.

Eley said, "I convinced the board of supervisors to agree to pay the additional cost for the more (12.5 mm) asphalt mix.

"We think it's going to help them meet the density and do a better job in the long run and Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction agrees with us," said Eley.

He said the supplemental agreement would cost about $29,000 in additional expenses.

According to Eley, the subcontractor will begin work on milling the asphalt and repaving the road when the weather is 50 degrees or higher, which is the specified weather specification for laying down asphalt.

In light of the construction, residents have voiced concerns about reflective barrels near road.

Eley said Crosby Road is closed until construction is complete.

"If you don't live somewhere within the length of that roadway construction project, then you have no business going that way. It is not open to the general public, including Bayou Academy students or anyone else," said Eley.