

Bell Academy's physical education teacher Joyce Aycock saw a great need to have a new physical education classroom for her students.

In November 2016, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi awarded the academy with a Mississippi Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance grant.

The grant allowed Aycock to have a P.E. building built behind the school.

Parent volunteers and others in the community built the bolt up steel building and it includes new basketballs, exercise mats, stack cups, hula-hoops and more.

Fifth grade student Taylor Anderson said since the opening of the new P.E. building, he and his classmates have been able to do a lot more physical activities.

"It's been a lot of fun since we have been in the new P.E. class."

Anderson and sixth-grader Jade Cole said their class had to move around a lot before the new building.

The students also agreed that it was too noisy being in an open area inside the school where they would sometimes have class.

Cole said, "I think it's good because when we were inside and it was open, it was just too noisy, and now Coach Aycock can actually talk to us instead of trying to whisper because of the open area.

"I like the gym a lot more because we can do more, and we can be louder and we don't have to be as still and quiet because of the other grades because of the open area."

Aycock said, "At first we did not have an indoor space for a physical education class.

"We would be outside on concrete where garbage trucks would come by, the cafeteria workers would come by and visitors back and forth to school would come in the parking lot, and that's the only place we had concrete."

Aycock said she is able to do a lot more with her students now that they are in a new building.

"So now we have an indoor space where we can come and make all the noise we want to make. We can play all the music we want to play, and we can actually move and have P.E.," said Aycock.

Very soon, Aycock will be adding a horizontal rock-climbing wall to the gym.

"I think having a rock wall would be really cool," Anderson exclaimed.

Aycock said the rock-climbing wall should be completed before the official ribbon cutting of the building at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Aycock said she is looking forward to seeing the community come out to see the progress of the school.

"I would like to thank the parents and community for their support," Aycock said.