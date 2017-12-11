

Officials with Delta Hands for Hope in Shaw are looking for donors to participate in its first Angel Tree Project.

Executive Director Lane Riley and Program Coordinators Kamien Thomas and Brittney Neal decided this year they wanted to bring smiles to children's faces who are in need of Christmas presents.

Thomas said, "This year we felt the need to be of service to the kids we serve."

Thomas said one reason they decided to have an Angel Tree Project this year is because they saw that parents could barely provide necessities for their children.

Thomas said he is hoping individuals will provide kids with items such as hats, scarves, gloves, jackets and age appropriate toys.

"We just want to be a blessing and allow others to be a blessing to kids who need it, so we prayed about it and just did it," said Thomas.

He added, "Delta Hands for Hope is known as the place of answered prayers, and we are like the hope of the Shaw community.

"We just want to see smiles on our kids faces this holiday season."

Thomas said the center has a total of 20 kids and only five people have donated so far.

Thomas said, "Our goal is to make it bigger and bigger but we need more sponsors this year to help make a child's Christmas one they will never forget.

"We just need of a few donors to help make Christmas a blast for our kids this year."

The official gift exchange will be Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.

Donations and gifts can be brought to 124 E. Peeler Ave. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If anyone is interested in adopting a child, Thomas or Riley may be contacted at 662-400-1775 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.