James Stamps sings his proposed school song.



"Cleveland Central, Cleveland Central, we adore thee," sang former teacher and band director James Stamps at Monday’s Cleveland School District Board of Trustees meeting.

In May 2016, Superintendent Jackie Thigpen asked Stamps if he would write and compose Cleveland Central's alma mater song.

Stamps agreed and presented the new song Monday.

"It was joy for me to do this after being asked," said Stamps, who presented the board members, attorney and cabinet with the lyrics and sheet music as he played the song from a CD player.

Everyone in the room seemed to love the song and many sang along.

Stamps said when he first finished the song, he presented the song to the superintendent, and she suggested he type up an agreement for the board so that it could be taken into consideration.

"I created all of the lyrics, and I came up with the melody," said Stamps.

Two of Stamps former students, musicians Eric and Shara Edwards from East Side High School, sang and recorded the alma mater and placed it on a CD.

"During the process, I had to sit down and think about how I was going to incorporate the name of the school, then I had to think about incorporating the school colors, then while writing the song, I had to think about what the most powerful part would be, then I put it all together," said Stamps.

He said once he had all of the lyrics written, he partnered with Eric who plays the keyboard, and together they came up with a tune.

Stamps said the music and band teachers in the district have also heard the alma mater.

“I played it on a CD at the middle school, and the Cleveland Central High School band performed it during a band practice,” said Stamps.

“It sounded so good when they played, and you could just tell everyone in the room enjoyed the tune. The students were just smiling and singing, and Mr. Lewis at the middle school told me one of students were still singing.”

Cleveland Central Middle School music teacher Dorothy Jones and band directors Fulton Cherry and Marcus Lewis all agreed that Stamps song should be the school's alma mater.

“The song is musically sound. It's a very beautiful song,” Jones said, with Cherry and Lewis agreeing with her.

Cherry said, “It was well thought out.”

“And for Stamps to come in with the singers,” Jones exclaimed. “Their voices were silky smooth too.”

Jones, Lewis and Cherry all have hopes that the board would consider the song to be the school’s alma mater.

Stamps has hopes of introducing the song himself at Cleveland Central's first graduation in May.

"I would like to be the one to direct it at graduation to introduce it to the rest of the community, if accepted," Stamps said.

"Everything I presented to the board is a complete package. I had the lyrics, the melody, the (sheet music) score for the persons going to use it, all of the band parts, and what was heard on the CD is what the alma mater sounds like," Stamps said with a smile.

“I just hope the board takes it into consideration.”

Stamps was employed as band director at East Side High School in 1958, only one year after the school built.

He retired as band director after 36 years.

During his years as an educator, he inspired many of his students to become teachers and band directors.

A few of his former students became music instructors throughout the states of Mississippi, Illinois and Texas.

Because of Stamps hard work and dedication, the Cleveland School District named East Side High School Band Hall James D. Stamps Band Hall.

Stamps said, "East Side was just one year old when I came."

“I’ve been around for a very long time, and a lot of people know me, and I’ve seen so many of our community leaders grow up into adults from a child, that’s how long I’ve been around,” Stamps said with a smile.