Jeremiah Smith talks to Freedom Fellows about their projects which will be showcased Friday.



The Rosedale Freedom Project will hold a showcase to highlight the work of the organization's Freedom Fellows at 6 p.m. Friday at the Rosedale Freedom Project building on 705 Front St.

The showcase will feature work from students in the organization's art club, outdoors leadership club and creative writing club.

Students in the creative writing club worked with Joseph Duffy, the organization's AmeriCorps Vista Service Member, on a 10-minute play called "Lost and Confused in the System."

According to Duffy, the play focuses on four children in the foster care system that run away to New Orleans in search of their biological parents.

Duffy said, "The kids expressed interest in writing a play. I gave the kids full creative control to do whatever they wanted. I kind of guided the conversation but the kids are the ones who wrote the entire play."

Lucas Rapisarda, director of operations with the freedom project, will hand out badges for fire safety and camping and rock climbing, which they earned through a series of challenges.

Hw said the challenging on problem solving was a way to promote leadership.

"For the fire safety badge, the students had to create a fire safety plan for the Rosedale Freedom Project building that outlined where smoke detectors and exitswere ," said Rapisarda.

He said next semester would focus on earning their water safety, water quality, and recycling badges.

Students in the art program will debut their short documentaries.

According Jeremiah Smith, executive director of the Rosedale Freedom Project, students worked with Charles Coleman, artist in residence for Delta Arts Alliance, on 10 to 15 minute films on a topic of their choice.

Student Ny'Reeal Edwards focused her film on why kids join the Freedom Project, while others, such as Princess Payne, Steven Haire and Arthur Evans, focused on topics such as bullying, local musicians and the history of the Rosedale Public Library.

Smith said, "With this project our students have really gotten the chance to dig deep with their films. The biggest take away is that students are excited to tell stories about their communities and experiences, it just a matter of getting the tools in their hands.

"All of our students are very young, if they stick with filmmaking, I think they are going to be able to tell more in depth stories about their communities and things that are important to them."

In addition to the showcase, the students submitted their films to the Magnolia Film Festival, the Crossroads Film Festival and Oxford Festival.