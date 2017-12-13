

With the Christmas Season bringing Holiday cheer, crackling fires is what people often hear.

However, the National Weather Service in Jackson recently issued a fire warning to several areas in the state, including Bolivar County, and encouraged residents to heed local burn warnings.

Bolivar County has an elevated fire danger today and open burning is discouraged due to low humidity and strong winds.

While Bolivar County is not currently under an official burn ban from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality or the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Cleveland has an ordinance forbidding residents to burn within the city limits.

According to Cleveland Fire Inspector Greg Jackson, residents should take precaution when burning and also use common sense.

“Common sense goes along way. The real issue is are you burning something that’s dangerous in your area? Regardless of whether we’re under a burn ban or not, pay attention to the dry grass around you. If you’ve got a lot of debris piled up that’s large and you want to get rid of it, wait until you’ve got a substantial rain and you don’t have a risk of it spreading,” he said.

“With the wildfires out west, we’re seeing what can happen when these fires get out of control. There’s a lot of dry material out there. There are leaves on the ground, the grass is dormant, and the fire has the ability to spread quickly. We don’t burn anything in the city limits,” he said.

With the holiday comes Christmas trees and lights decorating homes ad Jackson reminds residents to be aware of their holiday decorations and take the proper precautions.

When placing lights on your home, do not run nails through power cords and use new or strong extension cords that won’t overheat.

Bring any electrical cords inside in the evenings and during rain.

“Live Christmas trees need to be watered. Make sure you check it every day. As dry as it is outside and dry in your house, these trees pull in a lot of water. One of the most dangerous things you can have is a dry Christmas tree. They burn almost like gasoline, very rapidly and it decreases the chances of you getting out of your home because they grow rapidly,” he said.

“They’re pretty and smell good, but as with anything you do it comes with new responsibilities.

“Keep candles away from your live trees as well. Go with LED lights because older lights and older extension cords can cause dangerous situations,” said Jackson.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, when picking the tree choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched. When placing the tree in the stand, cut 2 inchdes from the base of the trunk.

Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

Add water to the tree stand. Be sure to add water daily.

Use lights that have the label of an independent testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer's instructions for number of light strands to connect.

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.