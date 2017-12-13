



Cleveland Central Middle School Health Club is hosting its first student led Open Mic Night at 6 p.m. Friday.

Health Club advisor Ke'Angela Riley said she is excited about Open Mic Night and that students and teachers will recite poems and sing in a coffee shop setting created in the middle school library.

"We're just promoting positive expression because the kids go through a lot and they sometimes don't have people to talk to or they just don't know how to express what they're feeling. So that's what this program is doing," said Riley.

Riley said, "The girls are writing poems about bullying, Christmas, being positive; they all have different topics they are writing about that relates to their own life experiences.

"Instead of doing individual poems I kind of put them together so they won't be as shy to get up there and do it on their own. I want the kids to feel comfortable saying what's on their mind in a comfortable space."

This is the Health Club's first year as an organization and Riley has hopes of it expanding each year.

The club currently has about 20 students, all females, and focuses on pollution, personal hygiene and eating healthy.

Riley said she had her students wrote a list of things teenagers go through during the first meeting to see what areas the club should focus on.

"The list was full. It had things such as pollution, body shaming, hygiene, violence, suicide and depression," said Riley.

"The Health Club sets up activities or events that revolve around the issues that the students have here."

Riley said the club is going to host clean up days, have fundraisers to collect personal hygiene items to give to all students at the end of the school year and create a YouTube cooking channel.

"The cooking channel will be with local chefs and professional cooks that will come in and show the students how to make meals," Riley said.

With Open Mic Night being the club's first event, Riley would love the community to attend.

"We are really excited and the girls have been working really hard on their poems, and I can't wait for the public to see them," said Riley.

The Health Club is partnering with the school organization TAPP for its Open Mic Night.

TAPP is an organization that consists of student mediators, which help other students resolve problems they are having at school and home.

Riley said, "Instead of students talking to adults, they talk to students their age.

"So we are excited to be partnering with TAPP, and we all hope this event turn out well," Riley said.

She added, "Our whole goal is to change behavior. Everything we do is promoting positivity and promoting change. We just want you to think differently about the choices you make."