

Healthcare and education were major issues expressed by residents of Rosedale at Tuesday’s Town Hall lead by Mississippi Rep. Abe Hudson Jr.

His goal was to hear the concerns of constituent in District 29 before the 2018 legislative session begins in January.

Rosedale officials, such as Councilwoman Debra Smith and Councilman Charles Turner, voiced concerns about the quality education students receive in the area as well as lack of funding for public schools.

Smith, who is also a social worker for West Bolivar Elementary School, said, “If we can't find the funding for our public school then how are we going to close the achievement gap. It’s like every year, we start at the bottom and by the next year we're (still there).

“We need parents and the community to get behind the students because the school system in Rosedale doesn’t have any money. So how can we be at 100 percent when the state isn’t giving us what we need.”

Rebecca Lewis, administrative library trustees for the Bolivar County Library System, voiced concerns about Children’s Health Insurance Program, also known as CHIP.

Congress missed the deadline to renew the CHIP program in late September, which insures nearly nine million children.

According to healthcare.gov, CHIP provides low-cost health coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid.

“We have people on insurance and people on Medicaid, but children that have CHIP are about to fall through the cracks,” said Lewis. “I just need you to know that you have my support in getting anything done for children who need healthcare.”

Lewis added, “I was in healthcare for 30 years. I saw (CHIP) come and I don’t want to see it go.”

Several residents, including Blanche Turnage, a retired teacher at West Bolivar High School, asked about the Great River Road State Park, which sustained flood damages in 2008 and 2011.

"We are missing such an opportunity. The park would improve jobs, recreation, and we would make money from the tourism.”

In addition, Hudson invited Kristy Martino, U.S. Poverty Grassroots Organizer for RESULTS, and Jon Delperdang , change fellow for RESULTS, to discuss issues that they believe will affect Americans on the federal level.

Martino said, "What I'm worried about right now is Congress has set up a proposal that is a massive change in our tax code.”

Martino said the process would make huge tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations.

She added what has not been talked about is that in order to pay for cutting taxes for the wealthy, Congress would have to cut several anti-poverty programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, in order to pay for the tax cuts.

According to data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, SNAP kept 136,000 people out of poverty in the state, including 64,000 children, per year between 2009 and 2012.

Martino added, “We have to tell our stories. Right now in Washington D.C. they are talking about Mississippians and they are talking about many of us who utilize these programs, and they are not getting it right. So we have to tell them our stories.”

Martino encouraged the public to build a relationship with their congressman on the state and federal level through persistence phone calls and letters.

“We are not going to change things overnight if all of us write one letter and make one phone call it’s not going to cause change. Building that relationship overtime and getting folks together in town halls and showing that we care about these issues is the key," said Martino.

Delperdang said residents could learn about what is proposed by Congress on www.results.org.

Residents can also use the website to find out about information on their congressman.