

The Eastgate Redevelopment project is almost complete according Chris Collins, president of Roy Collins Construction in Cleveland.

Last December, many state officials gathered at the United Family Life Center in Cleveland to celebrate the groundbreaking for the subdivision project.

The subdivision was originally constructed in the 1970s and consisted of about 200 homes but over the years, the homes have deteriorated.

Today, 117 Eastgate homes have been renovated. The last 20 homes, which are still under construction, will be completed the second week of January.

In addition, the construction workers are also renovating the Eastgate Community Center, installing a new playground and landscaping the large field that lies in the center of the community.

Recently, many residents noticed the fence surrounding the field had been torn down.

"The fence that was up around the field was in a pretty bad shape, so we had to take it down," said Brad Noah, superintendent with Roy Collins Construction.

"What we are going to do is just clean that field up and then it will just be open space. We're going to take all of the lights and everything down, so it'll be just a nice field with the added playground for the kids and families," Noah said.

The new playground was installed about two months ago and Noah said all that has to be completed now is to add grass around the playground area.

"Everything on the playground is all handicapped compliant. There are swings, slides, a monkey bar and things the kids will now be able to enjoy," Collins said.

Noah said, "Really what we are going to do is take a dozer and clean all of the rough spots. We're going to pull up the rest of the field and sidewalks just to dress the field up and once we get everything completed, our construction materials and trailers will be moved off.

"So that will leave the playground and then everything will be connected into one big field with the playground located at the end."

The field will allow the residents to have family picnics and sporting events, such as Frisbee, soccer and football.

Collins said the residents would be able to use the community center around February.

Collins also mentioned the community center will a have a new name but he is not sure what it will be called yet.

"The community center is what we are doing now. We are in the process of gutting and renovating it.

"Once the center is finished, families will be able to hold events such as family reunions, programs, parties and things like that," he said.

The center will include a leasing office, a manager's office, a kitchen, restrooms, a janitor's room, an activity room and a large community room where family events can be held.

"We also tore up all of the parking lot at the community center and put in a new parking lot that is handicapped accessible. There are now 12 parking spaces available," Collins said.

Noah believes the community center and field is something of which the residents can take full advantage.

Noah said, "I think this entire project is good for the community. It's going to be really nice when everything comes together and the construction has gone really well.

"We've built a lot of houses in such a short amount of time but these are some good quality houses and this is something I bet the community is really proud of."