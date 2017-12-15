

Every January during a 24-hour period advocates across the nation seek to count homeless individuals within their coverage areas.

The advocates count and survey homeless individuals and families who are sheltered and unsheltered through an event called the Point-in-Time Count.

During the count, the advocates find homeless people at emergency shelters, transitional housing, on the streets or even find them sleeping in cars.

The count, part of a project called Homeless Connect, allows the advocates to reach out to the homeless people to provide resources to get them on their feet.

This year Bolivar County Community Action Agency is partnering with the Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care for the 2018 Point-in-Time Count and Homeless Connect on Jan. 22 and Jan. 24.

Reginald Glenn, Balance of State Continuum of Care coordinator, said, "It is a chance for people who are homeless and/or may be struggling to make ends meet. It is a chance for them to come into the door and see and meet with various social service agencies with anything rating from people who provide shelter, housing, jobs and anything in between.

"It is just a one-stop shop for people who are trying to get on their feet."

During Homeless Connect, homeless participants will be able to meet with several agencies serving the homeless population and receive a meal and care packs full of personal hygiene items.

During a recent meeting held at Community Action, Glenn and a few coalition coordinators, met to prep for the upcoming Point-in-Time Count and Homeless Connect.

"Our aim is to make sure we are ready and prepared because January is approaching fast,” he said.

In 2017, 73 homeless people were found during the count in Bolivar County all residing in Cleveland.

According to the Balance of State analysis chart, Cleveland was number three in the Top 5 Homeless-Population Cities.

There were 126 homeless people in the Delta, 697 within the MS Balance of State and 1,472 homeless people were found throughout the entire state.

After the homeless individuals and families are identified, the Balance of State coordinators assess the individuals to try and figure out their needs and where and how the individuals should be housed.

For anyone interested in volunteering for the count, contact Community Action Rapid Re-Housing Director Florida McKay at 662-846-1491.

The Point-in-Time Count will begin at midnight the Homeless Connect for the Mississippi Delta will be at 10 a.m. at Our House in Greenville, located on 1213 VFW Rd.