

West Bolivar Consolidated School District will begin the new year with some administrative changes.

Thursday the board of trustees voted to make Addie Miller, assistant principal of McEvans Elementary School, principal of West Bolivar Elementary School.

Miller will replace Nathan Towers, who was appointed director of federal programs/curriculum and instructions.

Board president Evereth Stanton said Towers would take the position, which was left vacant after previous director, Judy Nelson accepted a position with the Mississippi Department of Education.

The board also voted to make West Bolivar Middle School Principal Sharron Miller, director of the West Bolivar Alternative School.

Sharron Miller will be replaced by Lymba Longstreet, who currently serves as the director of the alternative school.

In the superintendent’s reports, Dr. Beverly Culley revealed that teachers in the district have accumulated over 1,000 absentees since August.

Stanton listed over 646 sick days, over 120 vacation days, 167 personal days, 28 absences citing death in the family, 13 absences citing jury duty, 94 school business absences and seven absences classified as other.

Stanton said, “We talk all the time about getting students to school. We have to work on getting educators in the classroom too.”

Stanton asked the principals in the district to hold their staff accountable.

Stanton said, “This is not accepted. We are not an A district. We need all the help we can get. From what I’m looking at, we are not getting any help.

“Certified or noncertified, they are in those teaching positions. We have to get them to school.”

Culley suggested bringing onsite clinics into the schools that both serve staff and students in order to combat further absences.

There was no action taken regarding Culley’s suggestion.