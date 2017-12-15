

Health officials say the Deep South is among the hardest-hit regions of the nation so far this flu season.

In its latest update on influenza activity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta identifies seven states reporting widespread flu activity, and all but one are in the South: Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Virginia.

The other state reporting widespread influenza activity is Massachusetts.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says this year's flu season is likely to be a rough one nationwide.

One reason: More than 90 percent of the influenza specimens tested nationwide are Influenza A (H3N2), and the rates of hospitalization and deaths are typically higher in seasons when H3N2 is the dominant strain.

“While we don’t get a daily absentee report, we partnered with Walgreens to come into the schools to provide flu shots for our students that we had parent permission from. We encourage them to stay healthy and get those flu shots,” said Cleveland School District Superintendent Jackie Thigpen.

Cleveland Central High School Principal Randy Grierson said, “We’ve had a couple of students out with the flu. We got the flu shot here and had a lot of our students took advantage of that opportunity. We’re grateful for that and for people reaching out to us and helping us keep out students healthy.”

The Mississippi Department of Health recommends washing hands often to prevent flu germs.

Clean hands prevent the spread of flu virus. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly to stay healthy. One of the most common ways to catch the flu is by touching the eyes or nose with contaminated hands.

Children six months through four years old are more vulnerable to flu and its complications as well as adults 50 years and older.

It takes about two weeks to build the maximum level of antibodies needed to protect you from the influenza virus.