Wyconda Thomas, nurse practitioner and Rosedale native, had a vision to bring quality healthcare to the Mississippi Delta and she is now doing so by opening her own healthcare clinic in Gunnison, called Healthy Living Family Medical Center.

"The motto of my clinic is delivering quality care where it is needed most and that's what I really believe in my heart," said Thomas.

"I felt like if I really want to help somebody and if I really want to be proactive and actively help as a nurse practitioner, then what better way to actively help an underserved community that doesn't have health clinics."

Gunnison is a small town populated with about 400 people and only a few businesses.

Thomas said, "Mississippi is number one in a lot of health disparities.

"We have a lot of underserved communities and a lot of people with low socio-economic statuses, and I really wanted to put a clinic there to give back to the community, give back to the people there, and not just there, the surrounding areas as well."

Thomas' parents are natives of Gunnison, which is another reason she decided to open Healthy Living there.

Her parents taught and coached at West Bolivar High School where Thomas played basketball and ran track.

The 32-year-old said she loves sports and coaching, but nursing is what is in her heart.

Thomas continued her education at Delta State University where she obtained her first degree in biology and second degree in nursing.

Thomas said, "I love nursing because of the flexibility of it. If you get tired of one area, you can go to another area."

Shortly after graduating Delta State, she taught seventh and eighth grade science and coached before she decided to go back to school to be a nurse practitioner.

"I've always wanted to do something in the medical field and before I went to nursing school, I'd always wanted to open a clinic," Thomas said.

Thomas said she has worked in most areas of nursing from pediatrics to postpartum counseling. "I've done everything except labor and delivery," she said.

When she became a nurse practitioner, she worked at the Delta Health Center and at Shaw Family Medical, and it was there she decided she wanted to open her own clinic.

In August 2016, construction on Healthy Living started with the help of her family and friends.

Her family and friends have spent countless hours helping her renovate the clinic. She joked that her father, who has been a coach all his life, became a construction worker within a short amount of time.

"My dad all of a sudden became this self-taught carpenter," Thomas said with a laugh.

"He did a remarkable job and immediately became obsessed with making my dreams come true and the same for my mom."

She said her building is very special to her because her late grandfather owned a business in the same building.

"My family and friends have been very supportive throughout this journey, and my little girl loves it," said Thomas.

Thomas said her three-year-old daughter Haleigh Brooke McGee loves watching and her learning from her.

"My daughter tells me that I'm the nurse and she's the doctor," Thomas said, laughing.

"I remember she used to be afraid of going to the doctor, but she really likes the cartoon Doc McStuffins, and Doc McStuffins has helped her overcome her fear."

The clinic offers many services to its patients such as women's health, pediatric care and family medical care.

It also offers nutrition and exercise counseling.

Thomas said the clinic got its name because healthy living is a part of life.

"When I teach my patients and when I talk to my patients, it's always about a healthy lifestyle," said Thomas.

"It's a whole lifestyle change, you have to change the way you live, so that's where the healthy living came from.

"The reason this is possible is because it came from God, and I put him first in everything I do."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the clinic will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at 820 Ashland Ave. in Gunnison and Thomas will begin seeing patients Jan. 2.

"I just want to give quality care to a place where it's needed the most," said Thomas.