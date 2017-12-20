North Bolivar Consolidated School District Board Trustee Jacklon Idleburg-Haywood of Shelby will no longer serve on the board.

Haywood became s board member when North Bolivar was consolidated four years ago.

During Monday's regular board meeting, president Jefferick Butler and the other board members honored Haywood with a plaque to show their appreciation for the work she has done over the years.

Butler said, "Mrs. Haywood helped to bring the district together when it first consolidated four years ago.

“She helped implement great policies for student's achievements."

Jacquelyn Allen of Shelby will take Haywood's place in January.

Haywood said, "It has been truly an honor to serve as a trustee on the school board.

"As I leave, and as the North Bolivar Consolidated School Board members go into 2018, I pray for unity with the members, and I pray that the staff and administrators continue to be positive role models to our students because that's the reason why we're here."

Haywood thanked all of the board members and expressed how grateful she was for her role on the board.

Butler said, "Mrs. Haywood did an outstanding job serving on our board, and we were so thankful to have her."

Butler explained that Haywood decided not to run for another term and that Allen qualified with the circuit clerk's office to be on the board.

Allen will be appointed as new board member Jan. 13 at the board's annual retreat.

North Bolivar's new business manager Lucille Fortney was also present during the meeting.

The school district recently went through many financial issues and continues to work on getting the district where it needs to be financially.

The business manager assured the board members that the district is now in a comfortable state financially and that the district is moving in the right direction.

Fortney added, "Every department has been doing good. The basketball teams have been doing really good and gaining profit. The athletic department looks good.

"Everything is flowing in a positive direction."

The board still continues to work on improvements that are needed in the school district.

"We're not going in the wrong direction. We are going in the right direction," said Fortney.

The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at I.T. Montgomery Elementary School in Mound Bayou.