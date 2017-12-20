

Businesses all over Bolivar County will close in observance of the Christmas holiday and The Bolivar Commercial will be among them, as it will not print on Monday.

The Cleveland-Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will close at noon on Friday and remain so until Jan. 2.

All state and federal government offices will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

The United States Post Office will be closed Monday and normal hours will resume on Tuesday.

All libraries in the Bolivar County Library System will be closed from Saturday until Tuesday.

City offices in Benoit, Beulah, Boyle, Cleveland, Drew, Gunnison, Pace, Renova, Rosedale, Ruleville, Shaw and Shelby will be closed Monday and Tuesday and will resume normal hours Wednesday.

Mound Bayou City Hall will close at noon Friday and will open with normal hours Wednesday.

The Bolivar County Courthouse in Cleveland and Rosedale will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

All banks will be closed on Monday.

RES will close Monday for the Christmas but will pick up garbage Tuesday.