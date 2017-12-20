

Loretta Phillips, staff officer II, Division of Workforce Development with the Mississippi Department of Human Services, discussed job-training opportunities for residents at Monday's Bolivar County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Phillips said the workforce division was established in December 2016 to work with county officials and community colleges to help residents have access to educational services and career training for employment.

Philips said MDHS is partnering with Delta Strong's workforce training program and encouraging residents to take the National Career Readiness Certificate examine.

NCRC is a test, which measures and certifies the essential work skills needed for success in jobs across industries and occupations.

The credentials are issued at four levels — bronze, silver, gold and platinum.

Phillips said the test provides industries with data on the county's certified workforce.

She said when industries come to Mississippi they usually come to the North and South regions of the state because the educational level and job training is perceived higher.

"Most industries require individuals to take NCRC test and score silver to be considered for hiring. That's why is crucial that we get our citizens trained and ready for the workforce," added Phillips.

"When Delta Strong goes to various places, they need to prove that the Delta's educational level and workforce is able to attract businesses in the area. Helping our client will help Delta Strong," said Phillips.

Phillips said Bolivar County joined in program in June 2017.

As of November 2017, the county had 1,662 citizens that had taken the NCRC, which is the highest of the surrounding six counties.

Phillips said the MDHS would work with recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, particularly clients classified as Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents to take the test.

Phillip said, "It was mandated by the state that we get this particular group job ready or educated. We are also using an in-house approach where we help the entire family when they apply at the local MDHS office in Bolivar County. We will make referrals to other agencies based on the need of the clients.

Phillips added the county has partnered with Hinds Community College and Coahoma and Holmes to provide vocational program that are closer to the area.