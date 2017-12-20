

Over the past years A.W. James Elementary School in Drew has had a poor history of academic performance with the Mississippi Department of Education's accountability and growth systems.

In 2010, the Mississippi Department of Education rated the school as Academic Watch.

From 2010 to 2014, the elementary school was rated as an F and from 2014 to 2016, the school was rated a D.

On Oct. 19, the Mississippi Department of Education gave the school an official rating of B.

When A.W. James Principal Barbara Akon came into the school district in 2015, she explained the school had many non-functioning or non-existing systems and beliefs.

Akon said, "There were only three of six certified teachers in grades three to five, the state's tested areas, and with a staff of 16 teachers, kindergarten through fifth grade, only 10 of those teachers were certified.

"The others were long-term substitute teachers."

Akon said there was not a strong accountability placed on teachers, students and parents.

"I think there were low expectations set for students performance from year to year," Akon said.

Akon believed a lot of changes had to take place in order for the elementary school to go from an F rated school to a B rated school.

Akon created a school leadership team with staff members and developed a mission and vision to be accomplished for years to come.

Akon said, "Our mission is to provided a clean, safe and orderly environment that is conducive to student achievement and growth.

"Our vision is to become a successful school."

The principal said the teachers began working inside and outside of school to improve the student's academic growth.

Other staff and community members also began working closely with the students.

"Another thing I did was I started calling the students super heroes.

She added, "I helped put the belief in them that they are super heroes and that really put them over the top. I just wanted the students to believe in themselves."

She said the teachers were very excited when the school became a B. She said it made the teachers want to continue working more with students.

"I only have three of the original teachers when I first made it, and three left. One retired and the others were not willing to be a part of the team and engage in making sure the children were learning," said Akon.

Akon added, "They just didn't have the drove and chose not to be a part of the teaching and learning process. So I am thankful for who we have now."

A.W. James recently celebrated its achievements with a weeklong celebration.

The school celebrated with a cupcake day, awards day, ice cream day, a Grand Parade and a balloon release.

"The cupcake day stood for "Success is A Sweet Treat" and the cupcakes were donated … and for the awards day, the students who scored advanced, proficient and/or growth on the Mississippi Assessment Program received certificates, trophies, gifts, gift cards and etcetera," said Akon.

Akon said the Grand Parade was a way to get the community involved by showing their support for the children and the school.

"We want to see how far the students can go. We just want them to go as far as they can.”

Akon said it was not easy going from a D school to a B school.

Akon said, "Our expectation is to remain a level B or move up to an A level school.

"Through all of this, I thank God, my mentors, teachers, staff, community and students. I thank everyone who played a part in this because I couldn't do it by myself."