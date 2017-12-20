

Clevelander Jimmy Williams will host his 25th Clothes, Food and Toys Drive Distribution on Saturday.

Williams said he finds joy in helping people in the community during the holiday season.

Williams said, "I started this because there are so many people who need, but do not have."

The restaurant opened 25 years ago, and every year since its opening, Williams has given back to the needy in the community.

Williams said, "We have been very successful around here, so we try and give back as much as we can.

"We have a lot of people who are homeless. There are a lot of homeless people in Cleveland that people do not know about, so we try and help them as much as we can."

Williams said he began doing the Clothes, Food and Toys Drive Thanksgiving Day but decided to change distribution day to closer to Christmas.

Williams said over 400 people attend the drive every year.

"We feed them real cooked food. We make sure they get the best meal, something they are going to enjoy, and we give the children toys," he said.

He said several local businesses support the drive.

"We get a lot of good support around here.”

The event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Country Platter, 700 Ruby St.

"I love seeing the smiles on people's faces."