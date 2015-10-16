Earnest Lee Stokes, 56, died on Saturday, October 10, 2015, at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. Visitation was from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2015, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Funeral services began at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2015, at Pleasant Green M.B. Church, officiated by Rev. Earl V. Hall.

Burial followed at Pleasant Green Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Florence Woods of Mound Bayou; daughter, Bertha Moore of Houston, Texas; brother, Floyd Stokes of Harrisburg, PA; and three sisters, Male Stokes of Mound Bayou, Verdean Parris of Winstonville and Dorothy C. Norwood of Louisville, Texas.