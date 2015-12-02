Funeral services for George Buck Jennings, 43, of Cookeville was Tuesday, December 1, 2015, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Presley Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Tiebout officiating. Burial followed in Cookeville City Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday, November 30, 2015, from 4-8 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 11 am until time of services at the funeral home.

Buck passed away Thursday, November 26, 2015. He was born March 14, 1972, in Cleveland.

He was a beloved employee of Cookeville Regional Medical Center for 13 years. Buck was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

He will best be remembered for his laugh, positive attitude, and saying “It’s a beautiful day.” He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Jennings of Cookeville; children, Maverick, Darby, Zoey and step-son Austin; his mother, Nita Brasher Jennings; sister and brother-in-law, Carla and Ronnie LaFosse; nephews, Jacob and Jared LaFosse all of Cordova, TN; and best friends, Chuck Balducci of Cleveland, Matt Johnson of Rickman, TN, and Jamie Ellis of Cookeville.

Buck was preceded in death by his father, George E. Jennings; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John E. Brasher of Eupora; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Jennings of Cleveland.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.