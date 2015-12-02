Leroy Bates Sr., 86, of Benoit died Friday, November 20, 2015, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.

Leroy Bates Sr., 86, of Benoit died Friday, November 20, 2015, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2015, at Grace Tabernacle Covenant in Greenville with Dr. Darnell Williams officiating.

Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Greenville. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2015, at Byas Funeral Home in Greenville.

Survivors include sons, Raymond Bates of Phoenix, AZ, Larry Bates of Dallas, TX, and Agusta Bates of Jackson; daughter, Brenda Faye Bostick of Cincinnati, OH; 14 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.