James K. Coleman, 60, of Denton, TX, formerly of Shaw, died Wednesday, November 25, 2015, at Texas Health Presbyterian in Denton, TX.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2015, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland with burial following in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Skeen.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2015, at Byas Funeral Home in Greenville.

Survivors include wife, Priscilla Coleman; sons, James Coleman II and Jarrod J. Coleman; daughters, Jennifer Lynn Coleman and Jameria Coleman; and 4 grandchildren.