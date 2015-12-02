Lester J. “Eyes” Jackson, 36, of Mound Bayou died Wednesday, November 25, 2015, in Clarksdale.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2015, at Lampton Street Church of Christ in Mound Bayou with Pastor Harvey Jackson officiating.

Burial will follow in Mound Bayou Memorial Garden No. 2 Cemetery, under the direction of T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2015, at the funeral home.

Survivors include son Juanya Washington of Mound Bayou; father James Brock of Mound Bayou; mother Rosie Jackson of Wichita, KS; brothers James Brock Jr. of Oletha, KS, Frankie Brock of Houston, TX, Martin Brock of Springfield, MO, Michael Jackson, Nathan Jackson, Lorenzo Jackson, all of Wichita, KS; sisters, Christine Shaffer of Mound Bayou, JoAnn Cooks of Tupelo, Ella J. Jenkins of Chicago, IL, and Patricia Jackson of Delaware, MD.

