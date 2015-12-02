Dinesha D. “Nesha” Sanders, 27, of Cleveland died Wednesday, November 25, 2015, in Clarksdale.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2015, at St. Mark COGIC in Mound Bayou with Elder Micheal Harris officiating.

Burial will follow in New Jerusalem Church Cemetery in Mound Bayou under the direction of T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include son, Darian Sanders of Cleveland; father Cornelius Fields of Mound Bayou; mother Sheila Pittman of Cleveland; brothers, Seneca and Cornelius Sanders, both of Springfield, IL; sisters, Emma McKnight and Shemeda Sanders, both of Horn Lake; and paternal grandmother, Emma D. Fields of Mound Bayou.

