LeVearn King LeVearn King, 69, of Mound Bayou died Saturday, November 28, 2015, at Delta Regional Medical Center of Greenville.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2015, at Bright Star M.B. Church in Merigold with Pastor Derrick Fields officiating.

Burial will follow in Zumbro under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2015, at the funeral home and beginning at 10 a.m. until the service Saturday at the church.

Survivors include daughters, Diann Wilson of Mound Bayou, Sharon Wilson of Minnesota, Janice Janice of Chicago, IL, Tasha Haskin of Louisville, KY, Gena King of Memphis, TN; sons, Robert King Jr. of Montgomery, FL, and Timell Canday of Iowa; siblings, Dave Hollingsworth of Bellwood, IL, Pastor Gloria D. Dawson of Olympia Fields, IL, Frank Hollingsworth of Cleveland and Lewis Hollingsworth of Shelby; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.