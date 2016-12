Dianne was born on May 20, 1950 in Memphis, Tenn. to the late John Hinkle, Jr. and Jean Corbett Hinkle of Greenville.

Dianne Hinkle Fyke, 65, of Searcy, Ark., died Thursday, December 3, 2015, in her home.

She graduated from Delta State University with a Master’s degree and spent over 30 years in the teaching profession.

Dianne is survived by her husband Frank Fyke of Searcy, Ark., her brothers John Hinkle III, Michael Hinkle, Bobby Hinkle; sister Judy Mitchell; sons Gary Crews (Rae), David Crews (Maribeth); stepson Eric Fyke; and 5 grandchildren Anna Chloe Crews (13), John Pittman Crews (9), Sara Elizabeth Crews (7), Mary Courtland Crews (4), and Christopher Moore Crews (2).

A memorial will be held in Starkville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the White County Animal Shelter in Searcy, Ark. or your local animal shelter.