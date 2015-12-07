Mary Owens Grosse, age 75, of Tuscaloosa, died December 4, 2015, at Hospice of West Alabama. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 8, 2015, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.

She was preceded in death by her parents, T L Owens and Sarah Owens. Survivors include her husband, Vernon M. Grosse of Tuscaloosa; Goddaughters, Kate Carmichael of Charlotte, N.C. and Marilyn Rhone of Tuscaloosa; Godsons, Chris Carmichael of Angwin, Calif. and Tim Carmichael of Davidson, N.C.; cousins, Tom Cook and Vickey Cook, both of Mint Hill, N.C., Elizabeth Cook of Charleston, S.C., Taylor Cook of Rockwell, N.C., and Ashlee Valikonis of Rockwell, N.C.; brother, Dr. James L. Owens of Lynchburg, Va.; five nephews and three nieces. Mary was born June 3, 1940 to T L and Sarah Owens in Greenwood, S.C.

She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1958 and from Lander College, Greenwood, S.C. with a degree in Chemistry in 1962.

She married Vernon M. Grosse December 29, 1962. She worked for the S.C. Dept. of Agriculture, Columbus, S.C., Cargile Corp., Gainesville, Ga., and the Mississippi Water & Air Pollution Commission, Jackson.

In 1974, she moved to Cleveland where she was active in Lionism. She worked for Jenna’s Needlecraft Shop, and then purchased and ran the store until moving to Tuscaloosa, Ala. in 1995.

She helped charter the Cleveland Lioness Club and was the first woman member of the Cleveland Evening Lions Club.

Since moving to Tuscaloosa, she was an active member of the Altar Guild of Christ Lutheran Church until her illness prevented her from participating.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Debra Davis, Dr. David Hinton, Dr. Melanie Graham and the nurses, staff and volunteers who worked at Manderson Cancer Treatment Center and Susan Motes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama, Manderson Cancer Center, and Christ Lutheran Church.