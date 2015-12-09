He was born in Memphis, TN on September 18, 1933. He loved his family and he loved the Lord. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church family in Greenville, where he also served as a past Deacon and taught Sunday School.

Harry Raymond Boschert, 82, of Greenville passed away on December 4, 2015.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Funk Boschert; one son, Dr. Kenneth Boschert and wife Lynn of Ballwin, MO; one daughter, Kim Boschert Phillips of Cabot, AR; his grandchildren, Mark Phillips and wife Abby of Conway, AR and Madeline Phillips of Little Rock, AR; one brother, Thomas N. Boschert and wife Eva Ann of Duncan, MS and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Mauldin and Edith Louise Raymond Boschert and his sister, Edith Lucille Boschert.

Harry was a graduate of Mississippi State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. After graduation, he served as a Captain in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War Veteran. Upon returning home in 1957, he farmed the family land for 30 years in Bolivar County until he retired and furthered his career with Staplcotn as a loan officer in Greenville. He actively participated in several organizations through the years, including the Bolivar and Washington County Farm Bureau, Greenville Rotary Club and the Washington County MS State Alumni Association.

After his retirement from Staplcotn, he spent his time doing what he truly loved to do: serving the Lord, caring selflessly for his sweetheart of 62 years, creating memories with his family and attending Mississippi State football games with his children. Harry had great wit, the biggest smile, an amazing heart and his presence will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

He always had a story to share and will be remembered fondly for his wonderful articles that stirred memories and emotions within all of us every month in Life in the Delta.

Funeral service was on Tuesday, December 8, 2015, at First Baptist Church in Greenville, with Dr. James Nichols Jr. officiating. Visitation was at 11 a.m. with the service to follow at noon.

Graveside service was at 3 p.m. at the Shelby Cemetery. Boone Funeral Home, Greenville, MS will be handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Palmer Home for Children (palmerhome.org) or First Baptist Church of Greenville.