Funeral services for Aurita Jeanette Lester Thompson, 97, of Winnsboro and Drew, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2015, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. Shawn Hornsby officiating.

Interment was 4 p.m. Wednesday in Bruce Cemetery. Visitation was from 8:30 a.m. until service time. Jeanette was born April 2, 1918, in Watervalley. She was a member of the Drew Baptist Church and the Eastern Star. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and many handicrafts.

She had a great love of animals, especially her cat Smokey. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Brown Oliver Thompson, and her parents Lemuel Spikes and Vivy Hipps Lester.

Survivors include her sister Mildred Lester Foster, her son Richard Paul Thompson (Susann), two daughters, Patricia Murphy (the late Charles H. Murphy) and Elizabeth Wood (Mervyn), grandchildren, Jim Murphy (Donna), Michelle Phillips (Ken), Christy Thompson, Paula Queen, James Wood (Joanna), Gordon Wood (Molly), and Kenneth Wood. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons: Jim Murphy, T.J. Murphy, Ken Phillips, MaKray Phillips, A.J. Toms and Kenneth Wood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Baptist Children's Village, 114, Marketridge Dr., Ridgeland, MS 39157, or your local humane society.