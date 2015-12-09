Bessie Washington, 81, of Shelby, died Wednesday, December 2, 2015, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2015, at Pleasant Valley in Inverness. Burial will follow in Riverside Memorial Gardens in Indianola under the direction of Byas Funeral Home of Cleveland.

Visitation will be Friday, December 11, 2015, from 2-6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland. Survivors include daughters Donna Washington Brown of Horn Lake, Sandra Walker of Shelby; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.