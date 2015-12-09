Charlene Bland, 17, of Cleveland, died Tuesday, December 1, 2015, at Le Bohnuer Children's Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2015, at Apostolic Faith Church in Cleveland with Elder Terry Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow in Delta Heights Cemetery under the direction of Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland. Visitation will Friday, December 11, 2015, 2-6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home.

Survivors include father Charles Johnson of Greenville, mother Mattie Bland of Cleveland, and one brother.