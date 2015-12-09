Danny Span, 36, of Shaw, died Wednesday, December 2, 2015, at his home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2015, at Mt. Olive in Shaw.

Burial will follow under the direction of Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland. Visitation is Friday, December 11, 2015, from 2-6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include Dan Span, II of Shaw; mother Patricia Span of Shaw; brothers Dexter Span of Shaw, Tony Span of Madison, Wis.; and sister Danielle Nailer of Shaw.