Deborah Johnson, 46, of Horn Lake, died Saturday, December 5, 2015, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services are 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2015, at Holly Grove in Drew with Pastor Orr officiating.

Burial will follow in Drew Cemetery under the direction of Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland. Visitation will be Friday, December 11, 2015, from 2-6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include mother Essie Johnson of Drew; daughters Gwendolyn Kennedi and Kendrea Powell of Horn Lake; sisters, Sarah Johnson, Katrina Johnson and Denise Johnson, all of Horn Lake, Johnnie Johnson of San Diego, CA, and Davida Johnson of Southaven; and brothers, Joseph Johnson, Jonathan Johnson and Joshua Johnson, all of Memphis, John Johnson of Greenwood and Justin Johnson of Southaven.