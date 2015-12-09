Alma L. Tarvin, 71, of Cleveland, died Saturday, December 5, 2015, at Specialty Hospital in Greenwood. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, December 11, 2015, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harvey Williams, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow in Sanders Memorial Garden cemetery in Shaw under the direction of T.L. Redmon Funeral Home of Cleveland. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2015, at the funeral home.

Survivors include daughters Wanda Walker and Patricia Triplett both of Cleveland; brothers John Williams, Jr. of Midnight, Harry Williams of Marietta, Ga., James Earl Williams of Naples, Fla., General Harvey and Daniel Lee Williams of Jackson; sisters Joyce, Joann, Lizzie B. Ethel Lee, Annie Lee, and Eva M. Willliams all of Jackson. Online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.tlredmonfuneralhome.com.